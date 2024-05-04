Rourkela Municipal Corporation election to be Dilip Ray’s poll plank

ROURKELA: Former union minister and BJP’s candidate from Rourkela Assembly constituency Dilip Ray has made a strong pitch for holding the election to Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) which is pending for the last nearly 11 years.

During his campaign, Dilip has been insisting that if voted to power, he would ensure that the RMC elections are held at the earliest.

He is also highlighting the difficulties in execution of infrastructure projects and delivery of civic services in absence of an elected council for the RMC.

Dilip said there is no fully functional RMC council with elected and accountable representatives to offer interactive platform for exchange of ideas, feedback and opinions from the public.

As the Rourkela MLA between 2014 and 2018, Dilip on many occasions had drawn the attention of the state government towards holding the RMC elections.

After upgradation of Rourkela Municipality into RMC on November 14, 2014, a section of tribals opposed the merger of Jagda gram panchayat and part of Jhartarang into the corporation. Subsequently, they challenged the formation of RMC and obtained a stay order from the Orissa High Court in March, 2015.