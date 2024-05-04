Scientific probe led to conviction in two murders in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when forensic science is making rapid advancements, the city police utilised it wisely by leveraging scientific investigation methods to ensure two separate cases of murders ended in conviction.

Owing to effective use of scientific evidence during the trial of one murder case each of Jatni and Chandrasekharpur police stations, life imprisonment was awarded to two persons, said a police officer. Jatni police had registered a case in June, 2021 and arrested one Sukanta Mallik for killing his wife inside their house. It was a tough challenge for the police as there were no eyewitnesses to the crime.

Bhubaneswar DFSL’s scientific officer Sushree Sabinaya along with her team visited the crime scene and detected blood on Mallik’s nails. The blood sample of Mallik’s wife were sent to State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) here for DNA profiling. DFSL officials had also found fingerprints on the knife used in the murder.

The fingerprints on the blood-stained knife matched with the fingerprints of Mallik during examination by the Finger Print Bureau. DNA test and fingerprint reports matched and the court considered them as conclusive evidences.