Severe heatwave may spare first phase voting in Odisha, says IMD

BHUBANESWAR: Voters in the state may be spared the heat torture as the blistering conditions are expected to abate during the next couple of weeks.

Odisha will vote in the last four legs of the general elections and it starts on May 13.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) which issued the extended range outlook for two weeks - May 3-9 and May 10-16 said isolated thunderstorm activity is expected in the state between May 10 and 16. This will likely push maximum day temperature below normal to near normal at many places during the period.

Elections to four Lok Sabha seats - Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput and Kalahandi and 28 Assembly constituencies will be held on May 13.

“Odisha is likely to get respite from heatwave from May 9 to 16 under the influence of rainfall and thundershower activity,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist, Umasankar Das.

Meanwhile, day temperature started dipping slightly and heatwave condition is expected to subside from next week onwards. The mercury is likely to dip gradually by 3 degree Celsius to 4 degree C at many places May 6 onwards due to rainfall and thundershower activity, said the Met office.