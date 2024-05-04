Shambhavi Puraskar for two grassroots leaders of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The 11th Shambhavi Puraskar was awarded to activist Ranjit Majhi for his exceptional work in implementing Forest Rights Act (FRA). Social worker Sasmita Mangaraj was felicitated with the ‘jury commendation certification’ for her work to empower women at the grassroots to ensure livelihood and self-reliance.

Instituted by Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF), the award and certificate were given away by chairperson of Maharashtra-based Mann Deshi Bank and Mann Deshi Foundation Chetna Sinha on Friday. Sinha said true change begins with a single act of courage and a small act of courage by silent heroes can become a capital for the poor. “As we gather to honour the silent heroes of Odisha, let us remember that every small step towards social change creates ripples of hope and empowerment,” she said.

Apart from the award, Majhi received a cash reward of Rs 2,50,000 and Mangaraj Rs 50,000. Majhi has empowered forest-dwelling communities in 112 villages of Sundargarh district, helping them claim their rights over forest land and resources. He has also been working for conservation and regeneration of the forest ecosystem. Similarly, Mangaraj formed four SHG federations, 40 SHGs and engaged 400 beneficiaries in livelihood activities to help them gain financial independence.