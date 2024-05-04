Tipsy doctor’s road rage leaves two injured in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Doctor of a premier private hospital, allegedly driving under influence of alcohol, caused a series of mishaps along Sainik School Road here on Friday.

Police said at least two persons sustained injuries in the accidents. The doctor was reportedly on his way to the hospital when alcohol took the better of him.

Initial investigation revealed he took a turn towards Sainik School Road and hit two persons on an electric scooter. Two vehicles coming from behind then hit the doctor’s car.

Police sources said some liquor bottles and cigarette packets were found in his car. The locals caught hold of the doctor and handed him over to the police. “Preliminary investigation suggests the doctor was driving the car in an inebriated state. The vehicle has been seized and a case registered. He has been detained and further action will be initiated accordingly,” said an officer of Saheed Nagar police station.

Sources said the doctor’s car was damaged in the accident and police will thoroughly search his vehicle. The two persons who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. Police said, the doctor was employed with Apollo Hospitals.

Despite continuous checking against drunk driving, such offences are frequently taking place in the capital city. A police officer asserted that the enforcement against various traffic violations has reduced the number of road accidents in Bhubaneswar.

Around 5,696 people lost their lives in Odisha due to road accidents in 2023. Khurda is among the districts in the state which witnessed a rise in road accident-related fatalities in the last two years. Around 332 and 385 people were killed in road accidents in 2022 and 2023 respectively.