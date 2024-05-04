Women threaten poll boycott to highlight water crisis in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: Irked over the scarcity of drinking water, womenfolk of Kaupada, Barabatia, Naranapur and nearby villages in Derabishi block took to the streets on Friday.

The irate women, holding empty pots and buckets, gheraoed the Derabishi block office here demanding immediate supply of potable water. The agitators also threatened to boycott the upcoming polls if the drinking water crisis was not resolved soon.

Madhusmita Mallick of Naranapur said two tube-wells in the village have become defunct. Despite repeated complaints, the authorities concerned failed to repair the tube-wells. “Groundwater level is depleting due to shortage of water in the river. As a result, most of tube-wells become defunct in the summer. Villagers are forced to walk around one km to collect drinking water from a well. With the government officials unable to provide any relief, villagers have resigned to their fate,” rued Mamuni.