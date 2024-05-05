50 per cent netas in fray for May 13 LS elections are crorepatis

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha seems to be shedding its ‘poor state’ tag, if the property of the netas contesting this election are any indication. Nearly half of the candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections in the state in phase IV are crorepatis.

Interestingly, of the four constituencies - Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Berhampur that are going to polls on May 13, three were unpopular as most backward regions for a long time. As per an analysis of affidavits by Odisha Election Watch and Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), an election watchdog, of 37 candidates, including seven women, in the fray, 17 have assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

While all four contenders of both BJP and BJD are crorepatis, three from Congress, four Independents, one each from Naba Bharat Nirman Seva Party (NBNSP) and Bharatiya Bikash Parishad (BBP) have assets of over Rs 1 crore. The average assets per candidate contesting in this phase is Rs 3.7 crore.

BJP’s candidates are richer than others as their average assets is Rs 13.76 crore and that of Congress is Rs 3.64 crore and BJD Rs 3.11 crore.

BJP’s Kalahandi candidate Malvika Devi is the richest with total assets worth over Rs 41.89 crore, followed by Independent candidate of Berhampur constituency V Chandra Shekhar, who has declared assets of Rs 28.7 crore. The BBP nominee for Berhampur Rajendra Dalabehera has assets worth Rs 10.3 crore.

BJP’s Balabhadra Majhi from Nabarangpur has assets of Rs 7.88 crore and Pradeep Panigrahy from Berhampur has assets of Rs 3.78 crore. Among BJD leaders, Berhampur candidate Bhrugu Baxipatra owns assets of Rs 5.25 crore, followed by Kausalya Hikaka of Koraput (Rs 3.5 crore) and Pradeep Majhi of Nabarangpur (Rs 2.32 crore).