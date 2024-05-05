After willing house to rickshaw puller, Cuttack woman to fight polls for poor

CUTTACK: With enthusiasm writ large on her face, Cuttack’s Minati Patnaik is all set to begin a new chapter in her life. This time, as a politician.

The 64-year-old resident of Sutahat, who had come to limelight in 2021 for donating her house and jewellery - worth over Rs 1 crore - to a rickshaw puller, on Friday filed her nomination for contesting as Samruddha Odisha candidate for Cuttack Parliamentary constituency. She is gearing up to start her campaign across all the Assembly segments on Sunday.

Loneliness, she said, prompted her to contribute to society and think of politics as a medium to do so. In 2020, she lost her husband to kidney failure and a few months later in 2021, her only daughter succumbed to cardiac arrest. With no other family member by her side, it was Budha Samal - who had been taking her around Cuttack in his rickshaw since 1994 - and his wife and three children who took care of the elderly woman.

“Budha and his family are the reason I am living happily today. They were my support system when I lost everything. I legally donated my house and jewellery as a little gift for their service towards my family,” she said.

After her noble initiative made headlines, many more people from poor socioeconomic backgrounds from across Cuttack district approached Minati for help in cash and kind. And, the latter obliged every time. This kept her engaged. But to reach out to a bigger audience, she needed political representation and this is when she decided to approach BJP ahead of the twin elections.