Animals in Sambalpur zoo have a cool retreat during intense heat

SAMBALPUR: With the district recording over 40 degree Celsius temperature, authorities of the Sambalpur zoo have undertaken a slew of measures to protect animals from heatstroke and dehydration.

As part of the summer prevention measures, all the 28 animal enclosures have been provided with bamboo sheds and thatched roofs to protect animals from the intense heat. Besides, water holes have been created in all the enclosures for animals to wallow and keep themselves cool.

In addition to that, water is sprinkled and showered on the thatched roof sheds throughout the day to keep the enclosures cool. Bird enclosures, meanwhile, have been covered with green nets and thatched bamboo and the newly-created Orchidarium with 101 species and the Rose Garden are regularly watered.

Air-coolers have been placed in front of the bear and leopard enclosures. The zoo officials have this year also started providing large ice slabs in these enclosures to help the animals beat the heat stress during the day.

Keeping in view the blazing heat, food of the animals is also altered during the season. To keep them hydrated, animals are being provided with glucose, ORS, honey and other electrolytes along with water as part of their special summer diet. Fruits with an increased water content like watermelon, sugarcane, cucumber, papaya, grapes and tomato are being fed to the animals in form of salads since March.