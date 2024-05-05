Bhubaneswar camp upbeat over PM’s roadshow on May 10, plans to make it huge success

BHUBANESWAR: Upbeat over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled roadshow in the state capital on May 10, the Bhubaneswar camp of BJP on Saturday held a meeting to make it a huge success. Party sources said MP and party’s Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi chaired the meeting with MLA candidates to review arrangements and propose the route for the roadshow.

“Road stretches including one that touches all three Assembly constituencies - Bhubaneswar, Ekamra, Central and North - of the city have been identified and proposed to party leadership for finalisation,” said a BJP leader here.

Sarangi, meanwhile, urged people of the constituency to join the roadshow in large numbers. “The prime minister’s roadshow will give huge boost to party candidates’ campaign in Bhubaneswar as well as other constituencies,” said BJP MLA candidate from Bhubaneswar North Priyadarshi Mishra.