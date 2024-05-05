BJD’s Santrupt richest with property worth over Rs 482 crore

CUTTACK: Santrupt Misra (58), former HR head of Aditya Birla Group, who is contesting as BJD candidate from Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency is the richest to have filed nomination so far in Odisha.

Misra in his affidavit submitted during filing of his nomination papers before returning officer-cum-collector, Cuttack Arindam Dakua on Saturday has declared that he and his wife Alka A Misra possess movable and immovable property worth Rs 482,21,02,942.

As per the affidavit, while Santrupt has movable property including savings, investment, 100 gram gold jewellery, a MG ZS EV, a BMW sports car, a Mercedes car, a Mahindra SUV etc worth Rs 408,74,27,161, his wife’s movable property include savings, investments, a Honda City car, 250 gram gold jewellery, etc worth Rs 11,72,15,787.

Similarly, Santrupt has immovable property including land in Maharashtra, residential buildings including flats in Hyderabad and Mumbai worth Rs 53,06,10,000, his wife possesses a flat in Maharashtra, plot and flat in Mumbai worth Rs 8,68,50,000.

Besides, Santrupt has declared that Alka has taken unsecured loan amounting to Rs 6,53,72,750 from him.