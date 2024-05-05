CM’s new poll pitch: Is Naveen good?

KORAPUT/BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: In a marked shift from the ‘Apana mane khushi ta’ (Are you happy about with the government) pitch, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seems to be making a bid to turn the focus on himself during these elections.

While campaigning in four southern districts on Saturday, the party supremo departed from his earlier style of electioneering and wanted to know more about himself and the performance of schemes introduced by his government.

At Majhiguda in Nabarangpur, Naveen began his address by asking the gathering ‘Naveen Patnaik bhala ki?’ (Is Naveen Patnaik good?). As people gathered there stood up from their seats and responded in affirmative, the chief minister went on asking ‘Apana mane bhala achhanti ta’ (Are you all good?).

The BJD president lambasted the BJP stating the Opposition is telling lies and spreading misinformation. “Its leaders are shedding crocodile tears. They are not supporting development in the state. Bless me and BJD’s MLA and MP candidates,” he said.

Highlighting various schemes launched by the BJD government in the state, the chief minister said his government has been ensuring welfare of 4.5 crore people of Odisha with a battery of schemes and people-friendly initiatives. Be it Mamata, KALIA, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Mission Shakti or other welfare programmes, all are aimed at upliftment of the people in the state, he said.