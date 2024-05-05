India waiting for Canada info on arrests in Nijjar case: Jaishankar

BHUBANESWAR : A day after Canada police claimed to have arrested three Indian nationals over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India is waiting for details from Canadian government or the police on the development.

In an interaction with the media during his two-day visit to state, Jaishankar said the three arrested persons were apparently Indians having some kind of gang background. But he was yet to get any details.

“We have never been given any proof by the Canada government. In fact, we have repeatedly told them if they have something, share with us. I am waiting for the Canada police to tell us more (about the persons they have arrested),” he said and added that they must produce proof if they do not have any political agenda.

Jaishankar said, “One of our major concerns is that they (Canada) have allowed organised crime from their soil. They have given political legitimacy to Khalistani elements and underground gangsters for vote bank politics.”

“We have been telling them if you give political legitimacy to such elements it will be a problem for you and us. But Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is doing vote bank politics to save his government,” the minister said.

Jaishankar said India has taken up issues on Khalistanis in Canada in great detail. The Canada government has a lot of knowledge about the Khalistanis living there but has chosen not to do anything. “Even out extradition requests are pending with them for a long time,” he said.