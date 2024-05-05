No heatwave in Odisha from next week

BHUBANESWAR: The unbearable heatwave across Odisha will likely subside Monday onwards providing much-needed relief to people.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said maximum day temperature is likely to fall by 3 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius by next week.

Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 km/h to 50 km/h are likely to prevail at one or two places in Khurda, Cuttack, Puri and 16 other districts on Monday. Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity may occur at a few places in coastal and interior districts during the period.

The Met office said light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activity is expected to continue in parts of Odisha till May 10. On the day, sweltering condition prevailed in the state as 25 places recorded 40 degrees Celsius or more. Boudh and Nuapada were hottest at 44 degrees Celsius each. Twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 39.7 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius.

The Met office said heatwave condition is likely to prevail in Angul, Boudh, Balangir and Nuapada districts on Sunday. There is a possibility of the capital city recording less than 40 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day on Sunday.