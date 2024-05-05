Odisha: 11 injured in bee attack during funeral ceremony

BALASORE: As many as 11 persons sustained injuries, four of them critically after being reportedly attacked by a swarm of bees while attending a funeral ceremony at Demuria village under Nampo police limits here on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at the nearby cremation ground when the family members of the deceased were performing the last rites of a 60-year-old Ananta Jena, who died on Friday night. As the fire was lit, the heat disturbed the nearby bee hive, irritating the bees and causing them to attack the people.

While some managed to escape, eleven of them were injured by the bee stings. On being informed, ambulance service reached the spot and rushed the injured to Jaleswar community health centre (CHC). Four of them were later shifted to FM Medical College and Hospital, Balasore after their condition deteriorated.

The villagers alleged that they had previously attempted to destroy the bee hives but failed and had requested the Forest department to take preventive measures but in vain. Similar incidents have occured in the past when villagers used to perform last rites of deceased person’s at the crematorium and passersby getting affected by it.