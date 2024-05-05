Odisha: BJD office bearers resign en masse, give ultimatum

NIMAPARA: In a dramatic turn of events, office-bearers at the block, NAC, and GP levels of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have collectively resigned from their positions, citing dissatisfaction over the party’s candidate selection process. They have issued an ultimatum to the BJD supremo, and CM Naveen Patnaik, demanding a change in the party’s candidate for the upcoming elections by Sunday noon.

Nimapara MLA and former Minister Samir Ranjan Dash spearheaded the revolt, declaring that unless his wife, Sangeeta Dash, is granted a party ticket, he will be compelled to resign from the BJD and pursue alternative courses of action. Speaking at a gathering convened at the Saheed Bhawan ground here, Dash set a deadline of 12 o’clock on Sunday for the party leadership to accede to their demands.

Expressing solidarity with Dash’s cause, NAC president of BJD Jibanananda Mohapatra lamented the party’s failure to address their grievances despite prior representations made on April 20, 2024.

Speculation is rife that Dash is contemplating a switch to the saffron party, with plans allegedly underway for his imminent induction in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.