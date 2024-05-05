Odisha needs a leader risen from grassroots: EAM

BHUBANESWAR: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said Odisha needs a government that will have energy and commitment to propel the economic growth by utilising its skilled manpower and abundant natural resources.

Addressing a media conference here, Jaishankar said, “The need of the hour is to have a government that will be a good partner of the Narendra Modi government and have energy and commitment.”

Making a strong pitch for a BJP government in the state, Jaishankar said, “You need a less bureaucratic government and a corruption free atmosphere for ease of doing business. But here is a government that has failed to utilise the natural resources which many other developed states do not have. The manufacturing sector has not done well despite the state being rich in natural resources.”

He said the country has high expectations from Odisha because of its rich culture, talented manpower and bountiful natural resources. Given the talent and resources in the state, it requires a government that can stir international interest which is sadly missing. “I had the good fortune during my young days to associate with many talents from the state. I admire the talent of the people from Odisha who are now working at international level. But I feel sorry for the current state of affairs of a state like Odisha which has great cultural heritage,” he said.