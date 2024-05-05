Odisha needs a leader risen from grassroots: EAM

BHUBANESWAR: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said Odisha needs a government that will have energy and commitment to propel the economic growth by utilising its skilled manpower and abundant natural resources.
Addressing a media conference here, Jaishankar said, “The need of the hour is to have a government that will be a good partner of the Narendra Modi government and have energy and commitment.”
Making a strong pitch for a BJP government in the state, Jaishankar said, “You need a less bureaucratic government and a corruption free atmosphere for ease of doing business. But here is a government that has failed to utilise the natural resources which many other developed states do not have. The manufacturing sector has not done well despite the state being rich in natural resources.”
He said the country has high expectations from Odisha because of its rich culture, talented manpower and bountiful natural resources. Given the talent and resources in the state, it requires a government that can stir international interest which is sadly missing. “I had the good fortune during my young days to associate with many talents from the state. I admire the talent of the people from Odisha who are now working at international level. But I feel sorry for the current state of affairs of a state like Odisha which has great cultural heritage,” he said.
He cited the priority of the Modi government to promote Odisha in topmost international forums saying the prime minister had many choices but he preferred to showcase the Konark wheel in the G-20 meet last year. “This just shows his great admiration for the rich art and culture of the state,” the EAM said.
Highlight the tremendous support the state government received during the last 10 years from the Centre, Jaishankar said some central schemes are not being implemented for political reasons while the state has not taken the desired benefits out of some other schemes like PM-Kisan.
He urged people of the state to make the hands of Modi stronger by sending maximum MPs from the state to achieve the target of 400 plus seats. “We want a BJP government in Odisha so that it gets an opportunity to work closely and effectively with Modi government in Delhi,” he added.
The EAM addressed a meeting of intellectuals before leaving for Cuttack for his election-related assignments. He will visit Samabalpur where he is scheduled meet party workers on Sunday.