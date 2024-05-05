Odisha: RO rejects BJP claims, says Sarada’s candidature valid

ROURKELA: High drama unfolded at the office of the returning officer (RO) for the prestigious Rourkela Assembly constituency (AC) during scrutiny of nomination papers after the BJP demanded rejection of BJD nominee and minister Sarada Prasad Nayak’s candidature on ground of false declaration made by him. However, at the end of scrutiny, the candidacy of Nayak was found to be valid.

Representing heavyweight BJP candidate Dilip Ray, senior advocate of the Orissa High Court Pitambar Acharya on Saturday appeared before the RO and Panposh sub-collector Bijay Nayak with a petition.

Acharya said he appealed for cancellation of nomination of Nayak accusing him of suppression of information in the prescribed Form 26. Acharya claimed two pending criminal cases against Nayak while the latter mentioned only one case. Acharya said, “One of the criminal cases in which charge has been framed and the next hearing is on May 9 at the Panposh SDJM court, has not been mentioned in the affidavit submitted by Nayak. It is a valid ground for cancellation of Nayak’s candidature and there is precedence of the court having revoked elections of two election winners due to submission of false affidavit.”

Acharya said Nayak concealed information about his shares in joint ownership of immovable properties, claiming Nayak had showed ownership of one landed property at his native place Sankilo in Cuttack district, but suppressed information about 29 other plots. “Information of land records obtained from the Bhulekh Land Records web portal of the Odisha government has been provided to the RO,” Acharya added.