Odisha: RO rejects BJP claims, says Sarada’s candidature valid

ROURKELA: High drama unfolded at the office of the returning officer (RO) for the prestigious Rourkela Assembly constituency (AC) during scrutiny of nomination papers after the BJP demanded rejection of BJD nominee and minister Sarada Prasad Nayak’s candidature on ground of false declaration made by him. However, at the end of scrutiny, the candidacy of Nayak was found to be valid.
Representing heavyweight BJP candidate Dilip Ray, senior advocate of the Orissa High Court Pitambar Acharya on Saturday appeared before the RO and Panposh sub-collector Bijay Nayak with a petition.
Acharya said he appealed for cancellation of nomination of Nayak accusing him of suppression of information in the prescribed Form 26. Acharya claimed two pending criminal cases against Nayak while the latter mentioned only one case. Acharya said, “One of the criminal cases in which charge has been framed and the next hearing is on May 9 at the Panposh SDJM court, has not been mentioned in the affidavit submitted by Nayak. It is a valid ground for cancellation of Nayak’s candidature and there is precedence of the court having revoked elections of two election winners due to submission of false affidavit.”
Acharya said Nayak concealed information about his shares in joint ownership of immovable properties, claiming Nayak had showed ownership of one landed property at his native place Sankilo in Cuttack district, but suppressed information about 29 other plots. “Information of land records obtained from the Bhulekh Land Records web portal of the Odisha government has been provided to the RO,” Acharya added.
Citing the guidelines of the ECI and relevant ruling of the Supreme Court of India we appealed to the RO to apply his judicial conscience and cancel the nomination of Nayak and also register criminal case against him, Acharya further stated.
Incidentally, while Acharya and others were submitting their petition, BJD’s Rourkela unit vice-president and election convenor Sudam Das raised a hue and cry objecting the entry of Acharya in the office of the RO during scrutiny of papers. Das, a practising advocate at the Rourkela court, said only a candidate or the authorised agent is allowed.
BJD spokesperson Jayant Mishra in a statement said the BJP, for the fear of losing, conspired to get Nayak’s nomination cancelled, but failed, adding the voters of Rourkela would give befitting reply to the BJP.
Meanwhile, the RO confirmed to this paper that the petition of the BJP was rejected and Nayak’s nomination stood valid after scrutiny.