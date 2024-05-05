Odisha: Two women labourers die as brick kiln collapses

BERHAMPUR: In a tragic incident, two women labourers lost their lives and two others sustained serious injuries when a brick kiln collapsed on them at Nuagada village under Pattapur police limits in Ganjam district on Friday.

The tragedy struck as nine labourers were engaged in the brick kiln, with four inside to stack raw bricks. However, the high stakes gave way, trapping the four workers underneath. Despite rescue efforts, one labourer perished on the spot, while the remaining three were rushed to Digapahandi CHC. Later, they were shifted to MKCG MCH after their condition worsened.

Sadly, one of them succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at MKCG MCH. The deceased have been identified as Sulabh Dora (60) of Khuludi village and Saraswati Pradhan (60) of Bahaladia village.

Pattapur police confirmed the deaths and initiated an investigation into the incident, with both local police and the district labour officer visiting the site.

The kiln owner is currently on the run. The bodies were handed over to the families after autopsy at MCH.

Illegal brick kilns have been mushrooming in remote areas of Sanakhemundi block, which have largely gone unchecked by local authorities.