SCB’s first liver transplant patient and donor discharged, doing fine

CUTTACK: Manas Barik (45), the first patient to have undergone liver transplant surgery at SCB Medical College and Hospital was discharged on Saturday.
Manas’ wife Rashmita, who donated a portion of her liver, was also discharged along with her husband. “The liver transplant has given a new lease of life to my husband,” she said.
Addressing mediapersons, SCB superintendent Prof Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra said Manas, a driver, was afflicted with decompensated liver disease accompanied by jaundice and ascites. He was undergoing treatment at the Hepatology OPD. Following assessment by the liver transplant team of SCB, Manas was admitted to the Hepatology department on February 10 where symptomatic and supportive care was administered for seven weeks to prepare him for surgery as this was the only way to save his life.
A collaborative assessment by the liver transplant teams of AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad and along with the Hepatology department revealed advanced stage of liver damage and liver transplant surgery was deemed imperative as a life-saving measure for him.
“The entire infrastructure and equipment of the transplant unit were renovated, new instruments procured and the MoU with AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad renewed. Vice-president of AIG Hospitals, Santosh Kumar Sahoo played a pivotal role in facilitating liver transplantation and overseeing the transplant programme. His dedicated endeavours, frequent visits to SCB with director and chief Dr P Balachandran Menon and the AIG team, expedited the commencement of the liver transplant programme,” said Prof Mishra adding Manas was selected as the most suitable candidate for the first liver transplant from among three cases shortlisted for surgery.
The surgery was conducted early in the morning on April 3. “Both the donor and recipient completed one month of successful surgery and were discharged today. They are now fit and fine,” said Prof Mishra.
Considering the patients’ socio-economic status, the hospital had arranged required post-operative medication, dietary supplements and supportive services for them. This is the first successful liver transplant not only in history of SCB but also in a government medical college in eastern India.