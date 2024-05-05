SCB’s first liver transplant patient and donor discharged, doing fine

CUTTACK: Manas Barik (45), the first patient to have undergone liver transplant surgery at SCB Medical College and Hospital was discharged on Saturday.

Manas’ wife Rashmita, who donated a portion of her liver, was also discharged along with her husband. “The liver transplant has given a new lease of life to my husband,” she said.

Addressing mediapersons, SCB superintendent Prof Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra said Manas, a driver, was afflicted with decompensated liver disease accompanied by jaundice and ascites. He was undergoing treatment at the Hepatology OPD. Following assessment by the liver transplant team of SCB, Manas was admitted to the Hepatology department on February 10 where symptomatic and supportive care was administered for seven weeks to prepare him for surgery as this was the only way to save his life.

A collaborative assessment by the liver transplant teams of AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad and along with the Hepatology department revealed advanced stage of liver damage and liver transplant surgery was deemed imperative as a life-saving measure for him.