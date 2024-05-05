Triangular contest expected in Angul, tough battle for BJD

ANGUL: In Angul Assembly segment, a stronghold of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) since 2000, a fierce three-way clash among Congress, BJD, and BJP is imminent.

Both the Congress and BJD have opted for new faces but the BJP has stuck to Pratap Pradhan as its nominee. Pradhan is set for a fight against Congress candidate Ambika Prasad Bhatta and BJD’s Sanjukta Singh, wife of incumbent legislator Rajanikant Singh.

Despite the BJD’s efforts to reinvigorate its campaign with a change in candidate, political analysts predict a not-so-easy path to victory, citing internal dissent within the party. Key local leaders such as Bhakti Prasad Das and Mahesh Dhal have defected to the BJP, while the BJD has strengthened its ranks with the inclusion of Biplab Jena, a former Congress member. Compounding the BJD’s woes are public grievances over its alleged failures, particularly inability to address issues like elephant attacks and the non-establishment of a fire station at Bantala.

A wave of anti-incumbency sentiment further threatens the party’s electoral prospects. Nevertheless, BJD remains optimistic, banking on the charisma of CM Naveen Patnaik. In contrast, both the Congress and BJP have intensified their campaign to clinch the coveted seat. Congress nominee Ambika Prasad Bhatta is rallying support across the constituency, highlighting the alleged shortcomings of both central and state governments.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Pratap Pradhan, buoyed by recent defections from the BJD, is confident of victory, with Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan actively canvassing for him and seeking voter support.