66,000 students to appear for OJEE 2024 in 3 shifts

BHUBANESWAR: Close to 66,000 students will appear for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) in the state on Monday.

Officials of the OJEE committee said the figure is around 10,000 more than the previous year. A total of 65,742 students will write the examination to get enrolled into different engineering and other professional courses offered in professional colleges and institutions in the state.

Around 21,170 diploma students will appear for lateral entry to BTech (LE Tech) course while 15,633 students will sit for the BPharm entrance test. Similarly, 11,399 students will appear for MBA and at least 8,900 students will write the MCA and MSc (computer science) exam.

This apart, thousands of students will also sit for the OJEE for their enrolment to courses like Integrated MBA, MTech, MPharm, MArch, MPlan and BCAT in cinematography, sound recording and design and film editing.

The test will be conducted at 57 centres across Odisha and three centres outside the state - Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi - in three shifts between 8.30 am and 6.30 pm till May 10.