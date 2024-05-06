66,000 students to appear for OJEE 2024 in 3 shifts

BHUBANESWAR: Close to 66,000 students will appear for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) in the state on Monday.
Officials of the OJEE committee said the figure is around 10,000 more than the previous year. A total of 65,742 students will write the examination to get enrolled into different engineering and other professional courses offered in professional colleges and institutions in the state.
Around 21,170 diploma students will appear for lateral entry to BTech (LE Tech) course while 15,633 students will sit for the BPharm entrance test. Similarly, 11,399 students will appear for MBA and at least 8,900 students will write the MCA and MSc (computer science) exam.
This apart, thousands of students will also sit for the OJEE for their enrolment to courses like Integrated MBA, MTech, MPharm, MArch, MPlan and BCAT in cinematography, sound recording and design and film editing.
The test will be conducted at 57 centres across Odisha and three centres outside the state - Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi - in three shifts between 8.30 am and 6.30 pm till May 10.
Owing to the prevailing intense heat, OJEE officials said precautionary measures have been put in place to protect candidates taking the exam during second shift between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm. Keeping in view the situation, provision of AC and cooler have been made in most of the examination centres.
This apart, adequate drinking water facility will also be made for the students in all the centres. The centre supervisors have been asked to strictly comply with the measures suggested in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, said a senior official from the OJEE committee.
Meanwhile, a special OJEE for enrolment of students to vacant BTech seats in engineering colleges and institutions in the state will also be conducted for which the notification is likely to be issued in next two months, OJEE committee officials said.
The process for the special OJEE 2024 will be initiated after admission to state’s BTech seats are carried out on the basis of JEE (Main) ranking.