Balangir police levy Rs 3.8 lakh fine on traffic offenders

BALANGIR: Taking action against motorcycle offenders to instill discipline in the system, Balangir police levied fines totaling Rs 3,80,000 on violators over the weekend.

The crackdown saw a record fine of Rs 1,17,000 imposed on a single two-wheeler rider on Friday, followed by fines of Rs 1,23,000 on Saturday and Rs 1,40,000 on Sunday. Utilising the extensive CCTV network installed throughout the town, police efficiently tracked down violators, confirming their vehicle numbers and issuing fines accordingly.

Additionally, Balangir town police seized approximately 1850 bottles of cough syrup during the operation. According to police, the checking drive is conducted regularly across all police station areas in the district.

Meanwhile, the district administration is actively organising meetings to review expenditure monitoring procedures. Under the supervision of observers appointed for each assembly constituency, the district administration has appointed expenditure observers to oversee and review expenditure, monitoring, and accounting processes.

In a bid to enhance public awareness and encourage voter participation, the district administration is employing various methods across all five assembly segments. These include street plays, dramas, poster and flex displays, engagement with Self-Help Group (SHG) women volunteers, and the use of large balloons to capture public attention.