BJD moves ECI against Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Sunday moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan of violating the model code of conduct during his recent visit to Odisha.

BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra told mediapersons here that a complaint addressed to chief election commissioner has been sent by e-mail, while a copy of the petition has been submitted in the office of Odisha’s chief electoral officer (CEO).

The BJD memorandum alleged Harichandan was on a visit to Bhubaneswar from April 30 to May 4 and during his stay he tried to influence voters to support his son Prithviraj Harichandan, who has been fielded by BJP from Chilika Assembly constituency.

During his stay here, Harichandan would routinely call opinion leaders, political party leaders and important persons of the constituency over telephone and request them to support his son, it added.

The BJD urged the ECI to conduct a probe into alleged violation of poll code by Harichandan. The regional party also requested the ECI to caution the governor to refrain from coming to Odisha till the completion of elections in the state. Harichandan is yet to react to the allegations levelled against him by BJD.