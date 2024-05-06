Cadaveric liver transplant patient discharged from Utkal Hospital

BHUBANESWAR: The patient, who underwent the first cadaveric liver transplantation at Utkal Hospital, has been discharged after just over 15 days of post-operative care in hospital settings.

Forty-one-year-old Sarat Pradhan of Subarnapur had received liver from Sanjukta Patra of Keonjhar who was declared brain dead following a brain stroke. Pradhan will be under direct supervision of the hospital for next three months before being shifted to his home.

He said he was lucky to receive the organ as he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time. “I thank the family members of the deceased donor from the core of my heart and also the hospital for making the arrangement. The surgeons, who conducted the procedure, are God for me. For them, I got a new life,” he said.

Utkal Hospital, in partnership with Hyderabad-based AIG Hospital, achieved the milestone by conducting the first-ever cadaveric liver transplant in Odisha. Led by a team of highly skilled medical professionals, the surgery was performed by senior consultants of HPB, GI and liver transplant surgery Dr Satya Prakash Ray Choudhury and Dr Salil Parida along with director of liver transplant surgery at AIG Dr P Balachandran Menon.

CEO of Utkal Hospital Dr Asish Chandra said the collaborative effort that led to the successful completion of the highly complex procedure will propel future endeavours in delivering cutting-edge medical care to the people of the state.

Dr Ray Choudhury said the achievement demonstrates the team’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of medical excellence and proves that the hospital is fully equipped to conduct highly complex procedures.

Dr Balachandran also commended the seamless collaboration and offered his continuous support. Vice-president of AIG hospital Santosh Kumar Sahoo was also present.