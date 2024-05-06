CM Patnaik's aircraft diverted to Jharsuguda due to inclement weather

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's aircraft had to be diverted to Jharsuguda on Monday afternoon after it could not land at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the state capital due to inclement weather.

Naveen had flown to Nuapada with senior BJD leader VK Pandian for election campaign. He was returning to Bhubaneswar when the city was struck by Nor'wester winds forcing his aircraft to be diverted to Jharsuguda.

After landing at Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) airport in Jharsuguda, Pandian posted a video online mentioning that the chief minister was fine.

"We could not land in Bhubaneswar due to bad weather. We landed in Jharsuguda and CM is fine. We are now returning," said Pandian in the video in which Naveen could also be seen.