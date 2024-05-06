Commissionerate Police sets up eight check posts in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Amid heightened surveillance by Commissionerate Police ahead of the elections, around eight border check posts have been set up in the state capital to prevent unlawful activities and illegal transportation of cash.

Police have set up the check posts in areas bordering Khurda, Cuttack and Puri. “Three flying squads each have been deployed in four Assembly constituencies, while five have been engaged in Bhubaneswar North Assembly constituency as it is ‘cash sensitive’,” said a senior police officer.

Sources said there have been instances in the past of money being used in Bhubaneswar North constituency to influence voters due to which a strict vigil is being kept in the constituency by the police. Besides, three static surveillance teams have been engaged in each constituency to check unlawful activities and illegal movement of cash.

Police on Saturday seized Rs 3.5 lakh in cash from the car of a contractor in Pokhariput area at around 9.30 pm. Police said the contractor claimed he was carrying the cash in his car for some construction work.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police has seized over Rs 60 crore in cash from various parts of the state since January 1. The state police have implemented preventive measures and bound down 44,500 people under various sections and executed 10,000 non-bailable warrants. Around 120 inter-state check posts have been set up and 515 flying squads and 390 static surveillance teams engaged to check illegal activities.