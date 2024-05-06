Congress workers vandalise party office, assault new candidate

PURI: A group of Congress workers went on rampage and vandalised the party’s district office on Sunday after Puri Assembly seat candidate Sujit Mahapatra was replaced with senior leader Umaballav Rath. Supporters of Mahapatra also reportedly attacked Rath near Puri bus stand in the evening. Rath suffered head injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

On Saturday, the Congress changed its Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sucharita Mohanty who returned her ticket alleging denial of funds by the party. The party subsequently nominated district Congress president Jai Narayan Pattnaik from the LS seat. The Congress also changed its Puri Assembly seat candidate Mahapatra who had filed his nomination papers on Saturday.

This triggered anger among Mahapatra’s supporters who first vandalised the party office in Puri and later assaulted the new Congress candidate. Rath has lodged a complaint with Kumbharpara police in this connection.

According to the complaint, Rath was engaged in a discussion with his supporters about his nomination filing when at around 7 pm, a dozen youths led by Premjit Mohanty and Chandrashekhar Kar arrived on the spot and sprayed some liquid on his face. They then landed blows and kicks on him before attacking him with bottles. Before escaping, they allegedly threatened to kill Rath.

Kumbharpara IIC Jaydip Mohanty said police registered a case and have launched an investigation into the matter. Rath was sent to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. The persons involved in the attack will be apprehended soon, he added.

Additional SP Susil Mishra said three police teams have been formed to nab the culprits. A PSO has also been provided to Rath for his security.