ECI appoints poll observers in Odisha, shares contact numbers on CEO website

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed expenditure, general and police for Odisha and shared their contacts on CEO, Odisha website.

CEO officials said a total of 63 expenditure observers in IRS and similar service ranks from other states have been engaged in Odisha to keep a tab on election expenses of political parties, candidates and their agents. Similarly, 10 senior officials including IPS, all from outside Odisha, have been engaged as police observers to keep an eye on the law and order in the state during elections.

This apart, the ECI has engaged 30 bureaucrats and senior officials from Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and other states, in Odisha as general observers for smooth conduct of the elections in all four phases.

Their contact details have been shared on the CEO, Odisha website for lodging of elections-related grievances, EC representatives here said.

CEO Odisha has already received close to 600 complaints regarding violation of model code of conduct (MCC) and has resolved more than 80 per cent of such grievances. Similarly, ECI till mid-April has seized inducements worth Rs 107 crore in the state.