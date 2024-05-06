IMD predicts relief from heatwave in Odisha this week

BHUBANESWAR: The severe heatwave which has thrown normal life out of gear across the state is set to abate this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said maximum day temperature will fall by 4 degree to 6 degree C at many places within three to four days under the influence of rainfall and thundershower activity.

“Rainfall and thundershower activity is likely to continue till Saturday. The flow of moisture carrying winds from Bay of Bengal will enhance this week and interact with the warm atmosphere which will trigger rainfall activity in various parts of Odisha,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist, Umasankar Das.

The impact of thundershower activity will possibly be felt the most on Tuesday and Wednesday. As strong gusty surface winds are expected to prevail, the regional Met office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in the region between May 6 and 8.

Due to anticipated strong gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 km/h to 50 km/h along and off north Odisha coast, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from May 6 to 8, said the Met office. Odisha witnessed sweltering weather on Sunday as 26 places recorded 40 degree C or more. Of them, 12 places recorded 43 degree C or above.

Titlagarh was the hottest at 45 degree C, Boudh 44.6 degree C, Nuapada 44.4 degree C, Balangir 44.3 degree C and Bhawanipatna and Jharsuguda 44 degree C each. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded less than 40 degree C for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

The capital city recorded 39.9 degree C and neighbouring Cuttack 38.5 degree C.