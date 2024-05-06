India a ‘Vishwa Bandhu’, its global impact vital: EAM S Jaishankar

CUTTACK: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday spoke on India’s role as a ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ (world’s friend) emphasising its diplomatic influence and global partnerships.

Addressing a conference on ‘Vishwa Bandhu Bharat’ here, he highlighted record Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows and strategic connectivity projects with countries like UAE, Iran, and Russia while outlining India’s effort to enhance global cooperation.

“India’s foreign policy and its identity have reached a new high across the world. When you press a button in a polling booth, its impact will not only be felt on an Assembly, Parliament and India but also across the world,” said Jaishankar.

‘Vishwa Bandhu’ is a term used to refer to a relevant country whose contribution is acknowledged by the world. The entire world believes such country will extend a helping hand and has maximum friends with minimum problems, he said.

“If we look at today’s India and analyse the reasons why we are liked and respected, we will find that a lot of countries are keen to invest here, share technology and include it in the global supply chain. Today India’s FDI inflow has increased and companies like Apple and others are coming here,” said Jaishankar.