IPS officer working for BJD, alleges BJP

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Sunday moved the ECI yet again accusing 2004-batch IPS officer Ashish Kumar Singh, currently posted as IG (CM security), of monitoring and strategising election campaign for BJD in violation of the MCC.

In a memorandum to the chief election commissioner, the party alleged Singh, after being transferred from the post, has become even more brazen.

“Instead of managing the CM’s security from his office situated in the CM’s residence, Singh illegally sits on the sixth floor of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office, which is near the chief minister’s residence. From there he uses his position as ‘CM’s Man’ to influence police officers in the field,” the party alleged.

The party said Singh was earlier removed for working for the electoral interests of the government in Odisha and open display of his ‘ideological affiliation’ to BJD.

The saffron party stated no action has yet been taken by the ECI on the complaint lodged by the BJP Odisha unit in this regard on May 2. It demanded Singh’s suspension or deputation to any other state on non-election duty till completion of the election process.