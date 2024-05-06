Man, son electrocuted to death in Odisha's Jaipur

JAJPUR: An elderly man and his son died of electrocution while his wife sustained critical injuries after coming in contact with a live wire in Bengapatia village within Jajpur Road police limits here on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as 62-year-old Ganesh Mandal and his son Ashutosh Mandal (28) of Bengapatia village under Danagadi block. The injured, Tulasi Mandal (58), is undergoing treatment at Danagadi community health centre (CHC).

Sources said Ashutosh was repairing electrical cables at his home when he came in contact with a live wire. On finding Ashutosh getting electrocuted, Ganesh and Tulasi rushed to his rescue. However, both of them were also electrocuted.

While Ganesh and his son died instantly, Tulasi suffered severe burn injuries. Neighbours rescued Tulasi and rushed her to Danagadi CHC for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the bodies for postmortem. “We have registered a case in this connection and further investigation is underway,” said police officer SK Pattanaik.