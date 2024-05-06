No infighting in Nimapara BJD: MP Rajashree Mallick

NIMAPARA: There is no infighting over selection of candidate for Nimapara Assembly constituency in Biju Janata Dal, said MP candidate from Jagatsinghpur Rajashree Mallick here on Sunday evening.

Speaking at a workers’ meet here at Town Hall ground, she said the BJD is united here and we all want our leader Naveen Patnaik to be the CM for the 6th time, she added. “I urge all Biju and Nabin family members to be united and cast their vote in favour of Dillip Nayak. Together we will ensure development works of the constituency,” she added.

Nayak, overwhelmed by the response at the public meeting, requested the gathering to vote for him. “I am committed to the development of Nimapara people as desired by the CM,” he asserted.

The incumbent BJD legislator Samir Ranjan Dash had won the seat since the last three terms but this time he was denied ticket following which he has been revolting since April 20.

Given the strong base of BJD in the constituency, the electoral battle will not be difficult for Nayak to win, feel election observers. Among others, senior BJD leader and state observer Subrat Chhatoi, NAC chairman Sasmita Sahoo and Puri district BJD president Dibakar Patra urged the public to vote for the party’s official candidate.