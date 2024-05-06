Painting schools is not development: Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Launching yet another attack on the ruling BJD government, Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan said the Odisha government is painting school buildings and publicising it as development of education in the state.

Speaking during a road show in Rairakhol on Sunday, Pradhan emphasised on the state government’s failure to address fundamental issues in education and healthcare.

While the primary responsibility of education rests with the state government, many government schools in Odisha sadly do not have required teachers. The ruling BJD government rather than answering the basic questions, is raising rubbish arguments, the union minister stated.

Pradhan was in Rairakhol to participate in the nomination road show of the Assembly constituency candidate Debendra Mohapatra.

Drinking water, irrigation, medical services, education, women’s safety, constitutional rights to OBCs, wealth and social security of tribals besides dignity for the deprived sections are the major issues of BJP this election, the leader stated.

“Modi government has given Rs 18 lakh crore to Odisha. Even then, there is dearth of doctors in government hospitals in Odisha. There are no teachers in schools. Many schools do not have electricity, internet, playgrounds and toilets. There is no drinking water facility for the students. Healthcare is a disaster. But the BJD has no answer to these questions,” Pradhan said.

“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Odisha will experience comprehensive development,” Pradhan asserted, urging voters to support the lotus symbol to elect Modi as Prime Minister for the third time and to propel Odisha to the forefront as a leading state.

He concluded by expressing confidence in the BJP’s ability to serve Odisha and allowing the people of the state to determine its future leadership.