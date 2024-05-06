Phulbani exclusion from new line irks Railway Ministry

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed Gopalpur-Phulbani-Sambalpur railway line has run into rough weather with both the state and Centre at loggerheads over its ‘alignment’ leading to delay in finalisation of the detailed project report (DPR).

The new line, sanctioned in 2019, may take a political turn as Odisha government has often blamed the Centre for ignoring the state’s demand on various railway projects.

Sources said the Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited (ORIDL), a joint venture between the state government and the Ministry of Railways, entrusted with the job to carry out the project submitted a study report of Berhampur (Gopalpur)-Sambalpur new line project in May 2019. It was then proposed to connect four parliamentary constituencies - Berhampur, Aska, Kandhamal, and Sambalpur.

As per the in-principle approval accorded by Railway Board in July 2019 for carrying out pre-investment activities like detailed engineering survey and preparation of DPR, the 240.5 km line was to pass through Phulbani at an estimated Rs 5,765 crore. However, the tussle between the state and the Centre started after ORIDL revised the alignment with some alterations in the route bypassing Phulbani and connected it to the proposed line to Balangir-Khurda Road railway line near Madhapur via Chakapada.

The JV cited Phulbani is located on a plateau, around 485 metre from mean sea level (about 400 metre above Boudh) and there was no originating or terminating traffic to and from the town. Given its altitude, all freight traffic from Gopalpur to Rairakhol and vice-versa would have to undergo ascent and descent of steep gradients and sharp curves which would significantly reduce the capacity in the ghat section and involve higher operational cost and energy consumption, it stated.