Phulbani exclusion from new line irks Railway Ministry
BHUBANESWAR: The proposed Gopalpur-Phulbani-Sambalpur railway line has run into rough weather with both the state and Centre at loggerheads over its ‘alignment’ leading to delay in finalisation of the detailed project report (DPR).
The new line, sanctioned in 2019, may take a political turn as Odisha government has often blamed the Centre for ignoring the state’s demand on various railway projects.
Sources said the Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited (ORIDL), a joint venture between the state government and the Ministry of Railways, entrusted with the job to carry out the project submitted a study report of Berhampur (Gopalpur)-Sambalpur new line project in May 2019. It was then proposed to connect four parliamentary constituencies - Berhampur, Aska, Kandhamal, and Sambalpur.
As per the in-principle approval accorded by Railway Board in July 2019 for carrying out pre-investment activities like detailed engineering survey and preparation of DPR, the 240.5 km line was to pass through Phulbani at an estimated Rs 5,765 crore. However, the tussle between the state and the Centre started after ORIDL revised the alignment with some alterations in the route bypassing Phulbani and connected it to the proposed line to Balangir-Khurda Road railway line near Madhapur via Chakapada.
The JV cited Phulbani is located on a plateau, around 485 metre from mean sea level (about 400 metre above Boudh) and there was no originating or terminating traffic to and from the town. Given its altitude, all freight traffic from Gopalpur to Rairakhol and vice-versa would have to undergo ascent and descent of steep gradients and sharp curves which would significantly reduce the capacity in the ghat section and involve higher operational cost and energy consumption, it stated.
In a letter to the Railway Board, ORIDL said “It is feasible to take the alignment around the foot of the hill group via Chakapada and Madhapur and reach Boudh without passing through Phulbani. The new line can be constructed adjacent to the proposed Khurda-Balangir line between Madhapur and Boudh.”
The JV also proposed to connect Phulbani from Adenigarh by constructing an additional line and estimated the project cost at Rs 8,418.11 crore which included Rs 2,222.66 crore for the connectivity to Phulbani involving 26 tunnels with a cumulative length of 15.86 km.
ORIDL had suggested to take up Gopalpur-Rirakhol via Chakapada and Madhapur under JV model through debt and equity and the Phulbani connectivity separately through budgetary support by the Ministry of Railways.
This revised alignment seems to have irked the Ministry of Railway which has returned the DPR asking ORIDL to prepare a fresh project report by including Phulbani.
Phulbani is an important tourist destination but has no railway connectivity which was a long standing demand of people from Kandhamal district. “Though already four months have passed since the DPR was returned, ORIDL is yet to respond or submit the fresh report,” said a senior railway official. No ORIDL official was available for comment.