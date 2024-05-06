TPCODL meets state’s record peak power demand of 2,140 MW

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) successfully met the record peak demand of 2,140 MW on April 30 without any network constraints.

The power demand of the state capital city touched 627 MW on that day as the temperature was at an all-time high of 45.4 degree Celsius. The highest demand of power under TPCODL area in April last year was 1,876 MW of which 514 MW was the peak demand of Bhubaneswar. This summer, the peak demand witnessed a significant increase of 15 per cent in the company’s area of operations and 22 per cent increase in Bhubaneswar city.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar was among the hottest cities in the world on April 30. With summer still prevailing, the peak demand is expected to rise to 2,329 MW, sources in the company said. The discom has made necessary arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply amid rising demand this summer.

It has implemented several technologies and undertaken reliability improvement measures like automation of 33 KV ring main units, faster identification and isolation of faults using fault passage indicators and LT protection to arrest faults on LT side to strengthen the distribution network system and improve reliability of power supply to more that 30 lakh customers as the temperature soars across the state.

“We have implemented various measures to meet the rising power demand. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing uninterrupted power supply to all our consumers. We are optimising technology, deploying over 8,000 linemen for on-ground maintenance and strengthening our network capacity to ensure smooth operation,” said TPCODL CEO Arvind Singh.