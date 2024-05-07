99 per cent students clear ICSE in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Schools in the state secured a pass percentage of 99 per cent in the ICSE (Class X) and 98.9 per cent in the ISC (Class XII) examinations the results of which were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday. And girls have outperformed the boys in both the examinations, yet again.

According to CISCE reports, 8,739 students appeared for the ICSE of which 52.9 per cent were boys and 47 per cent were girls. While 1,726 students took the ISC examination, 50.5 per cent were boys and 49.4 per cent were girls. In ICSE, the pass percentage of girls was 99.34 pc and it was 98.86 per cent for boys. And in ISC, girls performed slightly better than the boys with 98.95 per cent clearing the examination. Boys secured 98.85 pass percentage.

Special category students also performed well in both the examinations. Similarly, 588 SC students took the examination this year and achieved a pass percentage of 98.64 and 955 ST students wrote the test with 98.55 per cent of them clearing it. In the case of 1,404 OBC students, 99.5 per cent of them cleared the ICSE.

In case of ISC examination, the pass percentage was 98.98 in case of SC students, 98.55 per cent for ST and 97.73 per cent of OBC students passed the test, informed secretary of CISCE Joseph Emmanuel. The board has also released the schedule for improvement exams for candidates who fail to pass the test. These exams will take place in July.

As many as 93 ICSE schools and 33 schools offering ISC took part in the examinations. The CISCE will allow students to request re-checking and re-evaluation. For re-checking, students will be required to submit a fee of Rs 1,000 per paper, while for re-evaluation, they will need to pay Rs 1,500 per paper.