Bhubaneswar: Nor’wester relief from heat torture, more in the offing

BHUBANESWAR : A nor’wester hit the state capital, bringing with it rain and relief from the blistering heat and humid conditions, on Monday.

Neighbouring regions such as Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda and Ganjam were lashed by a hailstorm. The rain and gusty wind brought down night temperature while humidity dropped, bringing much-needed relief to people.

The thunderstorm also uprooted trees and disrupted power supply in various areas of Bhubaneswar. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said wind speed reaching 91 km per hour was recorded for around four minutes from 3.30 pm to 3.34 pm.

The Odisha Fire and Emergency Service said trees were uprooted and branches snapped in different areas of the city. Fire personnel were engaged near Raj Bhavan, Khandagiri, Kolathia Phase-II, Unit-VI, OUAT, Raj Mahal Square, BDA market in Chandrasekharpur, Maa Mangala Basti in Lumbini Vihar, near Bhubaneswar Club, Dhauli Road, Jagamara Bada Sahi, Jatni and others to clear the uprooted trees which blocked vehicular movement.

TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) took to X, formerly Twitter, and said electricity infrastructure was damaged in various places of the city due to the thunderstorm activity which resulted in power outages in some areas. The distribution company said ground staff were engaged to resolve the issues.

The regional met office said hot conditions may gradually abate as thunderstorm, lightning and gusty surface winds are predicted in Odisha till Friday. Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers are likely at many places in the state during the period.

Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts may experience heavy rain and strong wind.

Meanwhile, heatwave continued in western districts as 19 places recorded 40 degrees Celsius or more on the day. Balangir was the hottest at 44.5 degrees Celsius and Titlagarh 44 degree C. “degreesm day temperature is very likely to fall by 4 degree to 6 degree during the next three to four days,” said scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das.