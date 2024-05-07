BJD moves CEO against BeMC commissioner

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Monday moved the chief electoral officer (CEO) against the commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Bhabani Prasad Mishra alleging the latter discriminated against the party by removing its display campaign materials like flexes and banners.

In a memorandum submitted to the CEO, the BJD alleged that the municipal commissioner has not taken any such action against the BJP. “If the pasting of signages and display campaign materials is wrong, how are such materials of BJP still on display?” the BJD questioned.

The BJD said this type of action has left a negative impact on the party given that polling is just seven days away. Stating this has been done with an ulterior motive to help the Opposition political parties, the memorandum said the BJD is facing a difficult situation for no fault. The party said it is not able to connect with the voters due to such action by the commissioner.

The ruling party further urged the CEO to intervene into the matter and take strong action so that such discrimination does not take place.