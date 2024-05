BHUBANESWAR : Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that a BJP government will be sworn in on June 10 in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik came out with a stinging rebuttal terming it a daydream of the saffron party for many years.

The chief minister’s response came after 5T chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian informed him about the BJP’s claim of forming government in the state while the two leaders were on their way from Bhawanipatna to address an election meeting at Khariar. “The BJP is day dreaming since a long time,” he said. Pandian shared the video of the chief minister’s reaction on Instagram.

While addressing an election meeting at Berhampur, the Prime Minister had asserted that June 4 is the expiry date of the BJD government in the state. The BJP government in Odisha will be sworn in on June 10, he stated.

In a direct counter to the announcement of the Prime Minister, the 5T chairman said at the Bhawanipatna meeting that a BJD government will be sworn in for the sixth time in Odisha on June 9. The new government will be sworn in between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm, he added.

Pandian said the chief minister has the blessings of Lord Jagannath because of which he is serving the people of the state without any self-interest and will continue to do so. “The chief minister will create a history by leading the government for the sixth consecutive time. Odisha will create a new history,” he said.

Addressing the election meetings at Bhawanipatna and Khariar, the chief minister said the big promises made by the Opposition political parties were all lies. Stating that the leaders of the Opposition parties do not have any commitment for Odisha or Odia people, he said they remember Odisha only during election time. He urged the people to vote for ‘Jodi Sankha’- one for MLA and another for MP.

The chief minister asked the people whether programmes and schemes launched by the state government like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, Mamata, Mission Shakti, Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa, 5T transformation of schools and LAccMI bus service were good. There was a positive response of people to these schemes launched by the government.

BJD candidate from Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat Lamobadar Nial and Assembly segment nominees of Kalahandi and Nuapada districts were present with the CM.