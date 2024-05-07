Dharmendra Pradhan says upliftment of Odias is BJP’s purpose

JHARSUGUDA/SAMBALPUR/ANGUL: Continuing his charge against the state government, Union Minister and BJP’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said people in Odisha are still deprived of basic facilities like drinking water, irrigation, education, healthcare, and employment under the BJD rule.

Addressing the gathering at a ‘Mishran Parba’ event at Jharsuguda, Pradhan said the BJD government has failed to address fundamental needs of people despite being in power for 24 years. “While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been vocal about various aspirations, the ground reality presents a stark contrast with people still struggling for basic amenities,” he alleged.

Taking a swipe at the state leadership, the union minister said the CM’s failure to address these issues suggests a disconnect between his promises and actions. He underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that the chief minister candidate of the BJP would be someone rooted in Odia culture. Pradhan further said the industrial growth in Jharsuguda has not translated into employment opportunities for locals due to alleged mismanagement by the state government. He also raised concerns about the adverse health effects stemming from industrial pollution.

On the occasion, former Kirimira block chairman Tejaraj Sahu and a number of his supporters joined the BJP. Among others, BJP’s Bargarh Lok Sabha candidate Pradeep Purohit and the party’s nominee from Jharusguda Assembly seat Tankadhar Tripathi were present.

At Sambalpur, he attended another ‘Mishran Parba’ where he said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is not in the pink of health but he is being used by some of his close aides for their vested interest.

“Who should lead the state is the crucial question. Should it be an Odia or an outsider?” said the union minister, again raising the issue of ‘Odia Asmita’.

He said, BJP leaders are not interested in MP and MLA positions; their only objective is to improve the living standards and dignity of 4 crore Odias.

In Angul, the union minister joined nomination rallies of BJP MLA candidates Sanjeeb Sahoo, Bibhuti Pradhan and Satrughana Jena at Athamallik and Kamakhyanagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said the BJP will form the government in Odisha this time and there will be all-round progress of the state. ‘Modi guarantee’ has changed the standard of living of the economically-weaker section of the society, he said.

“Odisha has largely benefitted from the progressive plans of PM Modi. This time, there will be a strong BJP government in the state which is a Modi guarantee,” he said and hoped that people of Odisha will drive the BJD out of power.