Elections 2024: Police step up enforcement in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR : To ensure peaceful polls, police have strengthened enforcement across Sambalpur city to nab anti-socials and keep criminal activities at bay.

The city police has booked at least 2,808 offenders under section 107 of the CrPC. Similarly, 187 persons have been booked under section 110 of the CrPC. The cops have also intensified enforcement to check transportation of illicit liquor, ganja and brown sugar besides illegal cash, arms and ammunition.

Around 883.295 kg of ganja has been seized and 16 persons arrested so far. At least 20,340 bottles of illicit cough syrup were seized and 59 persons arrested. The excise sleuths have seized 2,566.515 litre of foreign liquor, 3,366 litre of out still liquor and 5,347 litre of illicitly distilled liquor. At least 45 persons have been arrested in this connection. Police have seized 39 firearms and arrested 21 persons. Moreover, Rs 38,45,020 cash has been seized by the flying squads.

Police have identified 20 entry and exit points besides crime-prone and sensitive areas in the city. Accordingly, 17 check posts have been set up. These include one at Ainthapali, two each within Khetrajpur, Sadar, Town and Hirakud police limits, three at Burla and five in Dhanupali.

Police aid posts have been opened at multiple entry points and sensitive areas. Apart from enforcement, flag march/Naka are being conducted regularly.