It’s Modi factor vs Biju legacy in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: When BJP’s national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda was named the party candidate for the Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat, the question on everyone’s mind was if he could make it this time.

Panda had won twice from the seat in 2009 and 2014 as a BJD candidate. But electoral success seems to have deserted him after he joined the saffron party. Once a close confidant of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Panda switched over to the BJP in 2019 after a bitter fallout with the BJD chief. He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate but was trounced by Odia film star Anubhav Mohanty fielded by the BJD.

This time, Panda is locked in a triangular contest with Anshuman Mohanty of the BJD, the son of Nalini Kanta Mohanty, a former minister and close aide of Biju Patnaik, and Siddharth Swarup Das of the Congress, a new face with no experience of fighting election at this level.