Jharsuguda braces for intense three-way contest

JHARSUGUDA: Election for the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency is likely to be a battle among three young faces although one of them, Dipali Das of the Biju Janata Dal, may have a head start.

Dipali, daughter of late Naba Kishore Das, will be locked in a triangular contest with BJP’s Tankadhar Tripathy and the Congress candidate Amita Biswal, daughter of former chief minister Hemananda Biswal.

Despite their limited electoral experience, all three contenders are preparing for their second electoral bout. The electorate, well-informed about the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate, will evaluate them based on party allegiance and the significance of their election symbol, believe poll analysts.

Dipali, with a year of experience as sitting MLA, faces off against Amita, who previously contested in the Sundargarh Assembly election. Similarly, Tankadhar, known for his close ties with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, brings valuable experience from his previous party roles.

While Dipali has been highlighting development projects like pucca roads, ROBs, and healthcare facilities during canvasing, Tankadhar focuses on water, employment, and pollution issues. Amita has been highlighting the lack of action in 25 years under BJD’s rule.

It will be the second time Dipali and Tankadhar take on each other. During the Jharsuguda by-election, Dipali secured a landslide victory with 1,07,198 votes against Tankadhar who had secured 58,477 votes. Congress nominee Tarun Pandey had then failed to make an impact, losing his deposits with only 4,496 votes.

The unexpected demise of Naba Das had paved the way for his daughter Dipali’s resounding victory in the by-election. However, the political scenario has since then transformed, setting the stage for an enthralling electoral contest, say analysts. As election fervour grips Jharsuguda, how the BJD performs in the face of anti-incumbency sentiments remains to be seen, they asserted.

With no room for compromise, both the BJD and BJP are vigorously strategising their campaigns to take on the other.