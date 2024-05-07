Kendrapara: Awaiting justice, women vow poll boycott

KENDRAPARA : On March 8, 2015, International Women’s Day turned tragic for seven Dalit women and girls in Kendrapara who suffered gunshot wounds during a protest against the opening of a licensed foreign liquor shop in Namatara village. Now, after nine years, they still await justice and vow to boycott the upcoming polls as a mark of protest.

Sasmita Jena (39), one of the victims, recounted the incident, expressing disappointment over the lack of accountability. Despite promises from political leaders and government officials to penalise the police responsible for the firing, they alleged justice remained elusive. Additionally, assurances to close IMFL shops also remain unfulfilled, leading to a vow by the villagers to boycott the upcoming elections.

The aftermath of the shooting left Sasmita with a bullet lodged in her abdomen, as its removal was considered too risky by doctors. She and others, like Sitarani Malick (45), appealed to political parties to prioritise a liquor ban in their manifestos but were ignored. The villagers, along with the affected women have decided to boycott the polls as their demands remain unfulfilled.

Frustrated with their husbands’ alcohol consumption, women in Namatara had previously ransacked a liquor shop.