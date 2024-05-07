Odisha: 15-year-old kills self after dad scolds him for not studying well

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 15-year-old class X student allegedly ended his life in his hostel room at Lalashai under Jagatsinghpur police limit on Monday after being scolded by his father for not studying well.

The incident came to fore when the hostel inmates noticed that the boy’s room was locked from inside, and despite knocking the door several times, there was no response. They informed the hostel warden, who upon breaking the door found the body hanging from the ceiling.

The warden then contacted the deceased’s father Bibhutibhusan Swain of Gopinathpur under Biridi police limit, who visited his son the previous day and scolded him for not studying despite paying substantial fees for his education.

She also mentioned this kind of reprimand was a regular occurrence, suggesting that the pressure from his father could have compelled the teenager to take such extreme step.

However, the victim’s father, suspects foul play and said since the door was broken to gain entry and the body was found hanging, he believes it could be a premeditated murder. Swain lodged an FIR at Jagatsinghpur police station, calling for an investigation into the matter.

“A case has been registered and a forensic team deployed to determine the cause of death,” said Jagatsinghpur IIC Gokual Ranjan Dash. The body has been sent for postmortem, he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)