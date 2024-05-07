Odisha: ECI nod to signing of agreements for three NH projects

BHUBANESWAR : The Election Commission of India (ECI) has granted permission to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for signing of contract agreements and commencement of works on 23 road projects in eight states including three national highway (NH) projects of Odisha.

Of the three projects, funds for two were sanctioned by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on March 12, 2024.

The ministry had allocated Rs 374.17 crore for construction of a 3.5 km-long six-lane flyover at Ainthapali junction and a two-lane road over bridge (limited height subway) on NH-53 (formerly NH-6) in Sambalpur district.

In November last year, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had made a written request to Gadkari to sanction the flyover and ROB on NH-53 that connects Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Sambalpur through Bareipali street and Ainthapali.

The proposed six-lane flyover will alleviate heavy traffic congestion at Ainthapali chowk. Additionally, the project incorporates the construction of a two-lane road over bridge, previously excluded from the Tileibani-Sambalpur four-laning project on NH-53. The letters of award (LoA) for the two projects were issued before announcement of election dates and commencement of the model code of conduct.

Construction of balance work of eight elephant underpasses (EUPs), one vehicular underpass (VUP), and light vehicular underpass (LVUP), one pedestrian underpass (PUP), one foot over bridge (FOB) and a side approach of Jharpokharia flyover in Baharagora-Singhara section of NH-49 has also received approval from the ECI.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has moved the ECI seeking its permission for signing contract agreements with the successful bidders and commencement of works as the MCC is in force.

“The Commission has no objection from MCC angel for signing of contract agreements and commencement of works for the projects mentioned subject to the condition that no undue publicity shall be done by anyone any where in this regard,” said the ECI.