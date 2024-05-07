Odisha: Many Independents in poll fray for power, some for a cause

BHUBANESWAR : From a plumber to an anti-mining activist and an astrologer to an IITian, the first phase polls in Odisha has an interesting array of Independents who have thrown their hat into the election ring.

A large number of Independents are in the fray for the first phase of twin elections which is scheduled on May 13. There are 37 candidates in fray for the four Lok Sabha constituencies - Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput - and 243 candidates for the 28 Assembly segments. Of these candidates, 11 are Independent contenders for the four parliamentary constituencies and 77 are contesting from various Assembly segments.

For many, the elections can be a stepping stone for their political careers but for a few others, it’s a fight for a cause. Padia Padiami of Chimitapalli village under Orkel block of Malkangiri is an electrician-cum-plumber by profession and he will be contesting as an Independent from Chitrakonda Assembly seat.

People of Chimitapalli and villages nearby, which are located close to Balimela, came together in protest against lack of development in their area and decided to project 30-year-old Padia as their candidate in this election. All of them are also chipping in to fund his election expenses. “Our main issues are lack of all-weather roads to our villages, and lack of MSP for our paddy,” he said.

Similarly, 29-year-old Suchitra Majhi of Kashipur is an Independent candidate for Gunupur Assembly seat. Having been resisting bauxite mining at Niyamgiri in Sijimali, Kutumali, Basangmali under Kashipur, she wants to take her anti-mining fight forward through this election. “My fight is for safeguarding the interests of tribals for whom Niyamgiri is nothing less than God,” said the young leader. She believes that politics can help her take the Niyamgiri mining issue to a bigger stage.

From Koraput Assembly seat, 34-year-old medical sweeper Siba Prasad Sagadia will contest without any political representation. Although he works on a daily wage basis, Sagadia has in the past fought for the rights of vendors on the streets and migrant brick kiln workers. “If I win, my fight will be for the workers at the grassroots including migrant labourers who are overlooked by their employees, administration and government,” said the daily wager of Koraput, who funds his campaigning by seeking donations from locals.

Likewise, migration is the poll plank of Dharmananda Gahir of Lakhapadar who is contesting for the Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituency. Having pursued a doctorate in mathematics from IIT-Kanpur, Gahir quit his job as assistant professor at Ramjas college in Delhi to fight the polls. Labour migration which continues in Kalahandi and Nuapada pushed him into contesting elections to bring about policy changes, he said. Son of a farmer and an anganwadi worker, he is spending his savings from his decade-old job to fund his campaign.

While two of the Independents are retired Army personnel, many others are farmers and former government employees. If they win, they are hopeful of being picked up by the mainstream political parties in the days ahead. However, the election history of the four constituencies and Assembly segments under them haven’t been in favour of Independents. None of these seats have elected any Independent in 2019, 2014 and 2009 elections as they managed to wrest only 10 per cent or less seats.