Odisha Plus II exams: Results of all streams on same date

BHUBANESWAR : Results of all Plus II streams will be published on the same day this year, Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) officials said on Monday.

“Results of Science and Commerce used to be declared in the first phase and Arts and Vocational Education in the subsequent phase. However, results this time will be published for all streams on the same date,” said a senior official from the Council.

This apart, the official also ruled out speculations of delay in announcement of the results owing to elections. “Efforts are on to publish the results of the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2024 this month itself,” the CHSE official said.

He said evaluation of answer-sheets, carried out in two phases, is already over and tabulation will also be completed soon. “We hope to announce the results within this month. The date of announcement of the results will be declared soon,” he said.

CHSE had conducted the Plus II final year exams in two phases between February 16 and March 20. Around 3.84 lakh students including 3.59 lakh regular and 25,000 ex-regular of all streams had appeared the exams at 1,160 different centres.

Council officials said like the previous year, provisional certificate and marksheets will be made available for download in DigiLocker and NIC portal for the convenience of the students.